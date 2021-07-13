Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.36. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Insiders have sold 120,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,434 in the last three months.

NYSE:RUN opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

