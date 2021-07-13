Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $31.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.18. 8,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,832. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218 in the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,556,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

