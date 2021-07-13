Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.