Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) to Post $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) to report $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.37. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00.

NYSE:CASY opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

