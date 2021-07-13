Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $70.12. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shares of FS Bancorp are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

