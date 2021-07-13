Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NYSE:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NYSE:NEO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). NeoGenomics also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64.

Shares of NYSE NEO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,106. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

