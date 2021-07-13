Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $43.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $87.65. 471,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.