Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $43.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $87.65. 471,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

