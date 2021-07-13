Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ALG opened at $149.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

