Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

