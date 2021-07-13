Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to Hold

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

DFH traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 261,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $11,616,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,108,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

