Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

IMIAY opened at $48.20 on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.