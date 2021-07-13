Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

AREC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,619. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.75.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Resources by 114.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

