Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Hold

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of COHR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.53. 215,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.