Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) to Hold

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of BTSDF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 20,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

