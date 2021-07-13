Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH opened at $1.92 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.