Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to “Buy”

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

