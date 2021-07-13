Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to “Hold”

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,979. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.