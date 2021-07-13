Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 111,111 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $19,588,869.30.

Shares of NYSE ZLAB traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.84. 5,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,089. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases primarily in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company's commercial products include Zejula for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

