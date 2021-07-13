Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39. Zalando has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

