Zap Price Hits $0.0395 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $83,121.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00844307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.