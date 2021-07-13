Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber Sells 25,000 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 25,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00.
Zedge stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 467,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Zedge
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.