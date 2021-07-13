Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber Sells 25,000 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 25,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00.

Zedge stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 467,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

