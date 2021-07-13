Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 12,036 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,780.04.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50.

NYSE Z traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.02. 97,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,253. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

