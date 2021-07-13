Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen Sells 543,750 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00.

Shares of NYSE ZOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 27,556,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,384,516. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $668.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

