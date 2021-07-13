Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 9,186 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 9,186 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.47, for a total value of $3,219,417.42.
Shares of ZM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,820. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.
About Zoom Video Communications
