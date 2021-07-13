zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get zooplus alerts:

OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $322.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.13. zooplus has a 1-year low of $158.45 and a 1-year high of $322.54.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.