Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $227.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.37. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock worth $32,876,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.