-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.28). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 7,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,321 shares of company stock worth $12,507,569. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

