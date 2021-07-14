$0.16 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

PAE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

