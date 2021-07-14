$0.19 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,375. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

