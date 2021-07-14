$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,501. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.58 million and a PE ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.