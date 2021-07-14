$0.26 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

