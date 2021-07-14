$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NYSE:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NYSE:CSX) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

NYSE:CSX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 327,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,382. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

