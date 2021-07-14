$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Employers posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

EIG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23. Employers has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

