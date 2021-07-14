$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.54. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,929. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

