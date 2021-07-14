$0.72 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

NYSE:WSBC opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

