$1.25 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.22. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.21. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

