$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $41.20 on Friday, reaching $1,507.01. The stock had a trading volume of 294,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,040. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,861.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,431.11.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $808,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

