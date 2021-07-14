-$1.82 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.20). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of $4.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $18.32 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

