$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Dover posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dover by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,216. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21. Dover has a 52-week low of $95.88 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.