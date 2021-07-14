$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

