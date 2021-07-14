100,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,932,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth $1,982,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $12,883,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SBEAU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.