10,519 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

