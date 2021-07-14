10,975 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tidewater by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

