10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCVC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

