$11.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) will post $11.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.21 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $668.54 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $8,270,809.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.