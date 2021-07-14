$136.93 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $136.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.85 million and the highest is $139.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 57,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,138. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $691.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

