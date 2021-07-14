14,500 Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.