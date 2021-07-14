1,500,000 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 21.90% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTIC. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $821,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Shares of PTIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

