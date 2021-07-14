1,575,709 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575,709 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,429,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 5.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 508,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,371. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

