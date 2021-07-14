17,655 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 113,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,732.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.